Hoosiers topple Troy 100-62

Posted 10:14 PM, November 16, 2019, by

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Justin Smith scored a team-high 22 points while Trayce Jackson-Davis and Al Durham chipped in 17 points each as Indiana blew out Troy 100-62, Saturday night in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers (4-0) shot a blistering 35-for-65 (54%) from the field and outrebounded the Trojans (0-3) 51-38. Their largest lead was 43 points, midway through the second half as the Cream and Crimson dominated the day at Assembly Hall.

Next up, Indiana hosts Princeton, Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

