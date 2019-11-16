× Hoosiers topple Troy 100-62

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Justin Smith scored a team-high 22 points while Trayce Jackson-Davis and Al Durham chipped in 17 points each as Indiana blew out Troy 100-62, Saturday night in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers (4-0) shot a blistering 35-for-65 (54%) from the field and outrebounded the Trojans (0-3) 51-38. Their largest lead was 43 points, midway through the second half as the Cream and Crimson dominated the day at Assembly Hall.

Next up, Indiana hosts Princeton, Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.