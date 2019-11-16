IBEW volunteers hang lights and decorations in Monument Circle ahead of Circle of Lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - It's beginning to look a lot more like Christmas on Monument Circle. Two hundred IBEW volunteers spent Saturday morning putting up lights and decorations.

It's been an IBEW tradition for 57 years. Volunteers say it is special to them.

"I love the lighting the day after Thanksgiving the 29th this year," IBW Business Manager Steve Menser said, "Just to watch all the families that come down it is a holiday tradition for central Indiana and just to see the smiles on the kids faces and the sense of pride from our volunteer members."

A lot of families make the Circle of Lights event part of their holiday celebrations. More than 100,000 people are expected to head to the circle to watch the Circle of Lights this year.

The IBEW says they've seen big savings after switching to LED. In past years it would cost $4,000 for the month of December, but last year using LED they say it only cost them $400.