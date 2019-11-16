× Plainfield firefighter injured after debris falls on him while battling Saturday afternoon fire

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A firefighter was transported to the hospital after being injured fighting a fire Saturday afternoon.

The Plainfield Fire Territory said the fire happened in the 400 block of North Vine Street at an abandoned building just after 1 Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the firefighter was injured after a beam fell and hit him in the back. He was transported to the hospital with back and shoulder pain but is expected to be released soon.

The fire was brought under control and an investigation began into the cause and origin of the fire. The department said the fire is not accidental in nature

While the fire remains under investigation as of the time of this report, the department believes it was started by someone.