Plant based foods for the holidays now available through local grocer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Choosing items for your holiday meals this year just became a bit more interesting as Kroger has announced a wide variety of foods that are all plant based, which are full of protein and full of flavor, not only for the holidays but for anytime of the year.

Chef Gordon Gomila and Kroger spokesperson Eric Halvorson stopped by the Fox 59 Weekend Morning show to off the numerous items and to also show how to prepare a holiday dish that is sure to please almost everyone.

Folks can also learn more about one of the newest items by clicking on the link, https://www.kroger.com/r/turkey-tail-cheese-board-recipe/5db09fad9da07c20b6276ad7