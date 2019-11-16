A pile of coal sits on the ground at PacifiCorp's Hunter coal fired power pant outside of Castle Dale, Utah on November 14, 2019. - The 1,577 Megawatt power pant opened in 1978 and is one of the largest coal fired plants in the western United States. (Photo by GEORGE FREY / AFP) (Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)
Southern Indiana coal mine laying off nearly 200 workers
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A coal mine in southern Indiana is laying off 184 employees.
The coal company’s parent, Alliance Resource Partners, says there’s too much coal on the market as a result of poor export markets. Chairman Joseph Craft III says, “We deeply regret the impact of this action on our employees.”
The Gibson North mine this year produced about. 1.7 million tons of coal through Oct. 31.