Strong first half powers Butler past Wofford, 80-61

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Kamar Baldwin scored a game-high 23 points while Bryce Nze (12) and Sean McDermott (10) also notched double-figures as Butler beat Wofford 80-61, Saturday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Bulldogs (4-0) rushed out to a 44-27 lead at halftime and finished off the Terriers (2-2) with a strong shooting performance, hitting 29-of-52 shots from the field (56%).

Next up, Butler hosts Morehead State Friday at 7:00 p.m.