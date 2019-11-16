× Tracking a few chances for some wintry weather

We’re in the midst of our coldest weekend since mid-March. However, the cool air didn’t stop many from enjoying the opening day of the ChristKindlMarkt in Carmel.

It’s been a quiet start to the weekend and we stay quiet overnight Saturday into Sunday. Other than the chill in the air, the only threat will be patchy fog developing through the night that could reduce visibility.

We have lots of dry time on Sunday. However, a warm front, set off to our west Saturday night, will move through and bring the chance for some spotty to widely scattered showers during Sunday afternoon. A cold front quickly follows, bringing the chance for some of us to see a change to freezing drizzle by early Monday morning. This could make for a slick commute, so allow yourself some extra time when leaving Monday morning.

We have another Colts game at home this weekend. If you’re going to be tailgating, plan on more cloud cover and cool temperatures again ahead of the game. As you’re heading home from the game, you may run into a few of those showers in the area.

Temperatures continue to stay below average until we reach mid-week. The warmup to seasonal temperatures is brief. Wednesday will be the best day of the week. Showers return Thursday and we could even see some early morning snow showers by Friday morning as temperatures drop below freezing. Stay tuned!