Unseasonably cool weekend; slow temperature climb continues next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After seeing frost and patchy fog early in the morning, the visibility is quickly improving this midday! Skies are becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny around the area and the sunshine this afternoon should help temperatures to rebound back into the mid-40s. Ball State has a home game today and the weather looks dry and pleasant. Temperatures will rise into the lower 40s by kick-off and will sharply decline once sun sets around 5:30 PM.

More clouds will fill into the state early Sunday morning as a weaken system approaches. Downtown Indianapolis will likely turn overcast late Sunday afternoon with a forecast high near 45°. There will still be several dry hours on Sunday before areas of drizzle and sprinkles moves in overnight. The system is expected to lose moisture as it travels over central Indiana into early Monday morning. Light drizzle and potentially freezing drizzle may be around the area during Monday morning rush hour as lows drop near freezing.

We will start the work week with overcast skies, but the weather looks to improve by midweek. Temperatures will slowly rise back into the mid-50s by Wednesday, which will mark the first above average temperature day since November 10! The mild air will not stick around for long! A cold front will bring another temperature drop and scattered rain by next Thursday!