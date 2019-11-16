Wisconsin County becoming a ‘sanctuary county’ for second amendment

We’re about one week away from gun-deer season and gun enthusiasts say they’re glad local government is looking out for their rights. However, pro-gun control groups tell a sanctuary county is not only dangerous, it’s also illegal.

“It’s a really awesome thing hear that we’ve actually got local government standing behind the citizenry, and making sure that all of our rights are respected,” said George Riggs, a gun enthusiast.

Florence County Supervisor Edwin Kelley says the county wanted to take a stand against potential legislation supported by Governor Tony Evers — namely — a red flag law.

“Gun owners and hunters, and people that need it for protection, like in your county, are very nervous about the red flag,” said Kelley.

Kelley says other counties are now reaching out to Florence, thinking about passing the same thing. Anti-gun violence group, “Brady,” says it’s a nationwide trend that started about a year ago.

“This is an idea that first started in New Mexico. Several counties in New Mexico declared themselves sanctuary counties. And then it spread to Colorado,” said Anneliese Dickman, Brady United Against Gun Violence.

Brady says through records requests, they found local ordinances were often pushed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), and that Wisconsin law mandates local law enforcement agencies to enforce state policies.

“I would imagine the sheriff is not willing to risk someone’s life, or his own job, and that he will soon come to realize, and the county board will come to realize that this is not acceptable and that this sanctuary city political idea that was pushed on them by the NRA, is not something they can actually follow through with,” Dickman said.

Governor Evers’ office says they’re still looking into the issue. As of Friday, Nov. 15, he had no comment.