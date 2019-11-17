Bolt For The Heart Thanksgiving Day run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you are looking for a great way to get ready for your Thanksgiving feast as well as helping to raise money for a worthwhile cause, Bolt For The Heart has just the thing for you.

Thanksgiving morning, runners will take to the streets in Carmel to help raise money for Automated External Defibrillators (AED) for law enforcement agencies as well as schools and businesses.

Last year, the event raised nearly $900,000 which helped in the donation of 600 AED’s (Automated External Defibrillator) in the Central Indiana area.

First Sargeant Ron Galaviz of the Indiana State Police along with Bolt For The Heart spokesman Pierre Twer, stopped by the Fox 59 Weekend Morning News show and spoke with Jessica Hayes about what getting a AED does for a organization like ISP and what expectations there are for this years benefit run.