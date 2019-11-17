Cloudy finish to the weekend; patchy drizzle possible on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heavy frost developed overnight as lows fell to the mid-20s around the state. Skies are mostly clear this Sunday morning, but more clouds are going to move into the area as a weakening cold front approaches the Indianapolis.

There will be several dry hours in the day ahead with an overcast sky expected late in the afternoon. Downtown Indianapolis will likely stay dry for those tailgating for the Colts game this midday and at kick-off. At the end of the game, there could be a couple spotty showers on the radar with highs in the mid-40s.

Central Indiana will remain cloudy tonight as the weak boundary travels over the state. Areas of patchy drizzle and potentially freezing drizzle may develop overnight as lows fall near the freezing mark. A couple slick spots may form, so you will want to be careful driving into work early Monday morning. The additional cloud cover over the area will drop temperatures a bit on Monday afternoon with unseasonably cool highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday is going to the best day of the week! The area is going to dry out midweek as temperatures climb above average for the first time since November 10. Mild weather conditions will be short-lived because another storm system will bring rain showers on Thursday. Temperatures will fall behind the rainfall at the end of the week. Highs in the 40s will return to central Indiana next Friday and Saturday.