East side family searching for camper stolen from backyard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- You often hear of cars and bikes being stolen, but it’s not often a camping trailer gets swiped.

For the one-time happy campers that are the Turner family, the theft of their Jayco travel trailer is a setback to both new adventures and fond memories.

"We've had a camper here, you can see the spot in the yard. We've had a camper here for almost 10 years. This camper was a little newer, it sat here for about five years now,” said Little Flower homeowner, Steve Turner.

The Turner's call themselves National Park junkies and they have the photos to prove it. From the east coast to the west coast, they collect souvenirs from every one of their destinations.

"We've been all over the country. We've been all the way to the Grand Canyon. We've been all the way to Washington state. We visited Yellowstone, Badlands,” said Turner.

But this family's adventurous method of transportation disappeared from their backyard this weekend in their Little Flower Neighborhood off Colorado Avenue.

"Friday night, we heard some barking at about 10:30 p.m. I looked out the window and looked towards the camper. The camper was there. It's not uncommon to hear barking in the neighborhood, but it usually does alarm us a little bit,” said Turner.

Everything seemed normal. They woke up the next morning and started running errands, but once they returned home they noticed something missing.

"(We) got home at about 4:30 p.m. that Saturday and looked in the backyard and noticed the camper wasn't there. I immediately told my wife and kind of started freaking out a little bit,” said Turner.

He immediately contacted the police.

"I came out here and looked around and found a lock that had been cut with bolt cutters,” said Turner.

Turner says the crooks were in and out so fast they left some damage to the neighbor’s garage, which is next to where the camper was stored.

So many memories that can't be replaced remain inside that Jayco travel trailer, which has been pulled behind the Turner family's vehicle from one corner of the country to the other. It's those memories, those priceless fleeting moments, that are important to the Turner family. That is what they want back.

If you have the trailer, Turner says no harm, no foul.

"Just bring it back. Do the right thing,” said Turner.

If you have any information contact Crimestoppers at 262-TIPS. If you have the camper you can simply return it to the rightful owners.