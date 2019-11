× IMPD confirms 1 dead in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are investigating a person shot on the near northwest side of the city.

IMPD said officers responded to the scene of a confirmed person shot on the 3500 block of Woodfront Court around 3:24 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police are currently investigating, but have confirmed that one person is dead.

This is a breaking story will be updated.