IN Focus: Panelists discuss AG’s reelection bid, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill just announced he’s running for re-election, with his campaign posting a video online Thursday morning to make it official.

“I’m Curtis Hill, I’m your attorney general, and I’m ready to keep fighting for Indiana, our values and our way of life,” said Hill, announcing his run for a second term.

Hill went in front of a disciplinary commission last month, facing groping allegations by a state lawmaker and a group of statehouse staffers at a downtown bar last year. He is still awaiting a ruling on that disciplinary complaint.

Leaders of his own party have called for his resignation, and GOP delegates will choose their nominee at next year’s Republican convention.

In the video above, we discuss the race for attorney general with GOP candidate John Westercamp, and IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Lara Beck and Jennifer Hallowell share their thoughts on Hill's campaign and more of this week's top stories, including the impeachment hearings in Congress.

