Police investigating shooting on Indy’s east side

Posted 5:22 AM, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:29AM, November 17, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman was shot on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed it’s investigating a shooting that happened on the 9400 block of East Washington Street.

911 operators received a call in reference to the shooting shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened outside the Fuzion Ultra Lounge on Washington Street.

Investigators believe the woman was shot while sitting inside a car in the night club’s parking lot.

Although, responding officers found her in a residential neighborhood on the 1000 block of South Brentwood Avenue about 2 miles away from the club.

The woman was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story.

