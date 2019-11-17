× Police say a man has died from injuries he sustained in an early Friday assault

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man who was transported to the hospital in critical condition early Friday has succumbed to his wounds and died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to investigators, police originally arrived in the 600 block of Division Street on Friday at 5:30 a.m. in response to a report of an assault. Police say they discovered an adult male victim at the scene suffering from unknown trauma and transported him to an area hospital where he was listed as being in critical condition.

Despite life-saving efforts, police say the man died from his injuries on Sunday.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case with assistance from Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency who responded to the crime scene originally and collected potential forensic evidence.

Officials say the Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death and release the victim’s identity after proper next of kin notification has been made.

This is an active ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards