Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you are looking for a hand this Thanksgiving, Squealers restaurant may have just the thing for you, they will smoke your turkey for the big day or for any other holiday get together this season.

Jeff Yater, owner of the Squealers Bargeque Grill stopped by the Fox 59 Weekend Morning News to show how much better a smoked turkey is and how they can help you with the main course for your Thanksgiving dinner.