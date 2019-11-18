× 1 dead in west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead as a result of a shooting incident on the city’s west side late Sunday.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Staton Pl. E. Dr., where police were called on a report of a person shot. They found an adult male victim inside a residence with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

IMPD investigators took several people into custody for questioning, but there’s no word yet on an arrest or possible suspect or suspects.

Police believe this is an isolated incident; it remains under investigation.