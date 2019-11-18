× At least 1 dead after crash on I-70 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — At least one person is dead after a crash on I-70 in Hendricks County, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP says the crash has caused all eastbound lanes on I-70 at mile marker 65.4 near State Road 267 to close.

INDOT expects the closure to last roughly four hours.

It is unclear at this time how many people and vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.