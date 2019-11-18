Columbus woman accused of DUI with baby in car

Booking photo for Lilly E. Hall courtesy of Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police arrested a woman accused of driving while intoxicated with a baby in her car.

Police say they stopped Lilly E. Hall, 19, of Columbus, around 3:20 a.m. Friday after he car traveled left of the center lane and nearly hit a curb on 25th Street at Hawcreek Boulevard.

Officers say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana while speaking with Hall, and she failed several field sobriety tests.

There was marijuana inside her jacket and inside a diaper bag. Officers also found a THC vape pen near the center console.

She was placed under arrest, and the baby was placed in the care of a family member.

Hall faces the following charges: operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor present (level 6 felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana (class b misdemeanor).

