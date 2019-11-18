× Police investigating death after Kokomo fire

KOKOMO, Ind — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man after a fire engulfed his home on Friday.

KPD said around 3 p.m. Friday, Nov, 15, officers responded to the 1800 block of Columbus Blvd. to check on the welfare of an individual.

While officers were on route to the individual’s residence, neighbors reported the home was on fire.

The Kokomo Fire Department (KFD) responded as flames fully engulfed the residence.

KFD extinguished the fire and found a body inside the home, according to police.

The coroner’s office and police investigators arrived, and the coroner’s office pronounced the body dead at 3:55 p.m.

Police said an autopsy was done on Sunday, and confirmed the body to be Michael A. Vore, 31, of Kokomo, through dental records.

Officials said the cause and manner of death are still under investigation, pending toxicology results and additional lab testing.

The case also remains active for investigation, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324.