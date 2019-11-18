Detailed displays by educator inspire students in Danville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Ind. — Chances are, if you walk the hallways of Danville North Elementary School, you will notice the intricate detail and design of their bulletin boards.

It’s all because of one woman - educator Elizabeth Stiers.

Stiers started creating the displays back in 2008 to help out a teacher, and she never stopped.

“She struggled every month to come up with a topic. I said, 'how about I take responsibility for as long as I’m in this building?' and here we are.”

11 years and dozens of boards later, Stiers’ passion and dedication has become well known in the hallways of North Elementary.

But this is a joy that takes a lot of hard work.

Just one board can take anywhere from 30 to 60 hours a month, which Stiers does all by herself.

It’s a lesson she hopes students can take far beyond the classroom.

“You have something to offer, we all have something we can give back, whether it's paper stapled up on a board, or volunteering at a food pantry. It takes time, but the gift that you’re giving is the greatest,” she explained.