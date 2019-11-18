× Fog, drizzle and freezing drizzle forming; November chill eases mid-week

FOG FORMING

The visibility is dropping late Monday evening as fog thickens up across the area. The fog will become more wide spread with reduced visibility expected through sunrise Tuesday. Area temperatures remained cool and after sunset the lower levels will become more saturated, meaning the fog thickens and patchy drizzle will be more wide-spread.

We are keeping tabs on the temperatures that will fall back later tonight to near the freezing mark. With drizzle around the air temperatures will cool low enough late night into early morning to allow for patchy freezing drizzle to develop. Use caution if travelling late tonight or early Tuesday. While it will be light, slick spots are possible early Tuesday.

SHOWERS TUESDAY

As an upper low sits overhead Monday, a new disturbance riding the northwest flow jet stream will slide in Tuesday bringing the threat of showers by mid morning. Rainfall will increase to 46% area coverage before lunchtime Tuesday. The system should be a quick mover, showers will diminish in coverage and end before 7 pm.

The damp conditions will continue into Wednesday morning so we are expecting more fog out the door early Wednesday morning but temperatures will remain above freezing.

FINDING 50

We haven’t hit the 50-degree mark in over a week as the coldest November since 1976 rolls along. The average high as of Monday is now 51-degrees and we will surpass that starting as early as Wednesday.

There is a trade off with the warm up comes rain and it is likely to be falling here again Thursday. A cold front will stall across the state late Thursday providing cooler conditions and more rain showers to end the work week.