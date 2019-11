Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind -- It could be the beginning of a new Christmas tradition in the circle city. A new light display is up and running at the State Fairgrounds. It's called Christmas Nights of Lights. It features 1 million LED light. They're synchronized to music in a drive-thru display. Sherman stopped by and received a behind-the-scenes look at how it works.

For more information on the display, click on the link: Christmas Nights of Lights