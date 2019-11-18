× Remains cloudy and cool…warm-up still on track!

Patchy light drizzle and freezing drizzle continues to be monitored but really lacking on Live Guardian Radar. Overall roads are dry to lightly damp in spots but not icy! We will continue to watch over the next few hours, through the rush hour for any issues.

Plenty of dry time this afternoon, but also, rather cloudy and cooler than normal…something we have grown accustom to these past 7 days! Winds will remain light from the southwest, limiting any real wind chill factor!

Tuesday could bring another weak chance of a light wintry mix in the morning, with limited areas being impacted! This unsettled pattern needs a push and we should get it on Wednesday, as clouds finally depart, sun builds and warmth takes hold!