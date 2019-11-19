× 1 person killed in crash involving semi, pickup in Henry County

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – The driver of a pickup truck died following a Tuesday morning crash on eastbound I-70 in Henry County.

According to Indiana State Police, emergency personnel were called to mile marker 125 around 7:50 a.m. in response to a crash involving a semi and a pickup truck on the eastbound side.

Police said the driver of the pickup was unresponsive; the individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle were extricated and taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Police have not identified the driver of the pickup. One lane of I-70 eastbound was closed.

Police believe thick fog limited visibility, playing a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.