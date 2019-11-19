× Company files lawsuit against city in eminent domain dispute over former GM stamping plant site

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The company behind the scrapped Waterside project at the old GM stamping plant site filed a lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis.

In September, Ambrose Property Group called off plans for the $1.3 billion mixed-use project and announced its intention to sell the property. That decision led to the city’s threat to take ownership of the site through eminent domain.

Ambrose responded with a statement calling the city’s pursuit of eminent domain “unfortunate” and “problematic.” Now the company has taken a step further, filing a lawsuit accusing the city of breaching its agreement with Ambrose and violating Indiana’s Constitution.

The company said the city’s threat “scared off several potential buyers” interested in developing the property. Ambrose is asking for an injunction blocking the city from invoking eminent domain.

When asked for a response, the city said it wouldn’t comment on pending litigation.

Here’s Ambrose’s statement on the matter (read the lawsuit here):