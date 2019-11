× Crews investigate hazmat spill inside home on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All westbound lanes of 10th Street are closed near Tibbs Avenue because of a hazmat spill.

The Indianapolis Fire Department and the Wayne Township Fire Department are working to clear a spill inside of a residence in the 3500 block of West 10th Street.

The nature of the spill is unknown at this time.