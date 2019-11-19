WATCH LIVE: Public hearings continue in impeachment inquiry
Over 145 schools closed for Red for Ed Action Day

Denim 101 with Ashley Stylz

Posted 8:15 AM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:26AM, November 19, 2019
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS -- For many people, denim is something they wear every day. But just because jeans are your go-to look -- does not mean they have to be boring! Fashion expert Ashley Stylz is teaching a crash course in Denim 101 with a variety of denim looks for different body types.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.