INDIANAPOLIS -- For many people, denim is something they wear every day. But just because jeans are your go-to look -- does not mean they have to be boring! Fashion expert Ashley Stylz is teaching a crash course in Denim 101 with a variety of denim looks for different body types.
Denim 101 with Ashley Stylz
