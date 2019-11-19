Federal agents search Evansville motorcycle club

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Federal authorities searched a motorcycle club in Evansville Tuesday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) executed a search warrant at the Grim Reaper Motorcycle Club.

According to WEHT, the DEA and FBI assisted in the search. The Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the investigation.

Multiple agents were seen entering and exiting the building Tuesday morning. K-9 detective units were part of the search.

Tow trucks at the scene were loaded with two motorcycles that had been taken out of the building. Federal authorities would not confirm the reason behind the investigation.