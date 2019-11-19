Hired or fired: Jim O’Brien tries to become a keeper for Indy Eleven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indy Eleven’s season is over, but it was certainly an incredible year.

The team advanced deep into the playoffs, and it was only their second year in the USL.

Jim O’Brien wanted to see if he could hang with the team, so he tried his hand at becoming a keeper (aka goalie, but don’t call it that) for the day!

Usually, height isn’t much of a factor for soccer players, but every keeper on the Indy Eleven is over six feet tall. Jim was a little concerned. “Coach, I got to ask you? I’m 5’8” on a good day, is this going to be a problem?”

“If you can jump you will be good,” said Goalkeeper Coach Andy Swift.

As it turns out, Jim had reason to be concerned...he was drilled by shots from the team.

He managed to save five goals out of 17. But was that enough for the Indy Eleven to “hire” him? Watch the video to find out!