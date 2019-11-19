Kokomo police investigate 2 armed home invasions in 1 week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating two armed home invasions that happened within a week.

“Everyone is concerned,” said Heather Tedlock, a homeowner.

Around 10:45 Saturday night, Kokomo police say two men broke into a home on East Gerhart. The men were reportedly armed, wearing masks and stole several things from the home.

“It scared me because I knew my mom lived here. I was worried about her,” said Ruth Paul, a neighbor.

Paul’s 86-year-old mother lives close to where this home invasion happened.

“It’s getting worse all the time,” said Nina Young, a homeowner. Witnesses told detectives the armed thieves took off towards Bon Aire Park.

“I fear for my grandkids. My grandson likes to play at that park right there, and now I don’t know if I should let him anymore,” said Tedlock, a homeowner.

This is the second weekend in a row police were called to the area for an armed robbery at a home. On November 10, less than a mile away, investigations say four men busted into a home on North Bell Street. Days later, police released surveillance pictures. Suspects are seen hiding their faces, wearing gloves and carrying guns. Police say they held the victims at gunpoint and beat them. Cash, cell phones and jewelry were stolen from the home.

“This has always been a nice quiet area since I’ve lived here until recently so it’s very worrisome,” said Tedlock.

Police tell FOX59 they believe both homes were targeted. It’s still unclear if the two cases are connected.

“They need to catch them,” said Tedlock.

At last check, no arrests have been made. If you know anything about either case, call Kokomo police.