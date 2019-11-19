Mother of 16-year-old boy killed in shooting searches for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- An Indianapolis mother is pleading for answers after someone shot and killed her 16-year-old son on Indy’s near northwest side.

The teenager was the first of three people killed in the span of nine hours on Sunday.

"I just want my son back. I want my baby back. This has been devastating," said Jessica Taylor.

Surrounded by her family, Jessica Taylor struggled to understand why someone shot and killed her teenage son at the Wildwood Village apartment complex on Sunday.

Jessica says her son, Elijah Taylor, just turned 16 years old last month.

"Somebody knows something about my son's death and I want to know. I want to know who the person is and where they’re at," said Taylor.

Elijah moved back to Indiana from San Diego with his mother and younger brother in June. His mom says he always had one of two things in his hands, a basketball or a cell phone.

"He wanted to go to Purdue for computer engineering," said Taylor. "He’s collected a hundred cell phones since he was little, so he was into technology from day one."

Taylor's death marks the 13th homicide victim in Indianapolis this year under the age of 18. Five of those cases remain unsolved.

"I just want my son back, but I can’t get him back. I want who did this to my son. I want justice. I want closure," said Taylor.

While police have released very few details about what led up to the shooting on Sunday, Elijah’s family thinks he was killed by someone he knew.

"I think it was someone he trusted that got the drop on him," said the victim's grandfather Billie Taylor.

"He trusted too many people. He trusted people he thought were his friends that weren’t his friends," said Jessica.

As always anyone with information on any unsolved homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

The 13 youth homicides so far this year is nearly double the total of 7 underage deaths in all of 2018.