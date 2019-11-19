US singer, rapper, songwriter and producer Post Malone performs on stage at the "Sziget" Island Festival in the Hajogyar (Shipyard) Island of Budapest on August 11, 2019. - The 26-year-old festival, that offers hundreds concerts and other cultural events on an island in the middle of the Danube river in the heart of Budapest, runs until August 13, 2019. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo credit should read ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)
Rapper Post Malone to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in February
INDIANAPOLIS — Post Malone added a second leg of his North American tour—and will make a stop in Indianapolis.
The rapper will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2020. Special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will also perform.
Post Malone is on the “Runaway Tour” to support his most recent album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.