Returning homeowner discovers 2 deceased gunshot wound victims, including son

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of a home in the 3500 block of N. Priscilla Ct. on the city’s east side made a deadly discovery late Monday.

Investigators with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police says the returning homeowner discovered his adult son, believed to be in his early 30’s, dead from at least one gunshot wound. A second adult male was also found in the home, deceased from at least one gunshot wound. Police say they are unclear what the relationship was between the two victims.

Investigators have no apparent motive and no suspects at this time, and are talking with neighbors to learn what someone might know or might have heard around 11 p.m. Monday.