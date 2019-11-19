× Tracking steadier rain, fog and the best of the week!

Light drizzle and fog continue to hamper the state this morning, while temperatures hover near the 32° mark! Overall, roads look damp but not icy and most of the rush hour should be fairly solid.

Today will bring additional, steadier showers this afternoon, as a new wave swings across the state this afternoon! Rainfall totals should be under a .10″ in most locations, but the clouds and rain will keep our temperatures again below the seasonal average of 51°. Our 9th day in a row of this cool spell.

Showers will end overnight, as drier air works in. Wednesday should bring a return to sunshine by the afternoon, along with milder temperatures. This will bring us our best day, as we finally move to above normal temperatures!