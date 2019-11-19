× UPDATE: Jack-knifed semi closes one lane of EB I-70 in Putnam County

Update: Just the left lane is closed. The right lane is back open. Traffic is moving slowly through the area.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of eastbound I-70 are closed in Putnam County because of a jack-knifed semi.

The closure starts at mile marker 52 between Little Point Road and State Road 39.

You can use State Road 42 or US 40 eastbound as your detour, then re-access I-70 at State Road 39.

INDOT estimates this could be a 2 hour closure.