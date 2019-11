× West Lafayette Police Department mourns death of K-9

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The West Lafayette Police Department is mourning the death of one of their K-9 officers.

K-9 Barry passed away on November 18. The police department says he suffered a medical condition and unexpectedly had to be euthanized.

Barry joined WLPD in June 2015, and he worked with Officer Elizabeth Romstadt since 2017.