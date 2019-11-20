3 years later, deadly Flora house fire case remains unsolved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORA, Ind. –In the middle of the night on November 21, 2016, four little girls were killed in a house fire. Months later, the fire was ruled arson and now three years later the case remains unsolved.

“Why? Why did that house have to burn down?” said Gaylin Rose, the girls’ mother.

Keyana, Keyara, Kerriele, and Kionnie, four sisters who were all trapped in their home during the fire.

“I remember them day by day, minute by minute,” said Rose.

Since the deadly fire, there hasn’t been a lot of updates and Rose is left with a lot of questions.

“All I want is justice and I want answers,” said Rose.

Gaylin Rose was home with her daughters the night of the fire. She escaped and was rushed to the hospital. Rose now lives in California. She talked with FOX 59 over the phone, since tomorrow marks three years without her girls. She says it will be a hard day, but every day is hard.

“It just breaks my heart that I cannot feel, touch, love, caress, talk, smile and laugh with my beautiful girls that was with me before that happened,” said Rose.

Indiana State Police is the lead agency on the case. Officials tell us tips are still coming in, but detectives still need more.

“We want the same thing that everybody wants; we want justice for these four little girls. In order to get that justice, we have to help build a case and this is why we are reaching out,” said Galaviz.

Four little girls, gone far too soon.

“We didn’t deserve that at all. We really didn’t,” said Rose.

Faith and family, that’s what is keeping this grieving mother strong. Rose is certain she will find out what happened on that night three years ago.

“I know it’s going to be solved. It is taking a very, very long time but I believe time will tell,” said Rose.

If you know anything that could help detectives with this case, call 765.657.2125. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.