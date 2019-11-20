× Brownsburg father dies after falling from Carnival cruise ship balcony

MIAMI, Fla. – A Brownsburg father fell to his death from a Carnival cruise ship balcony.

Last Friday, Brian Rice and his wife Diane were returning from a six-night Caribbean cruise on the Carnival Horizon ship when he fell from a balcony onto a deck.

The ship’s medical crews responded, but he passed away.

Miami-Dade police told FOX59 that homicide detectives responded to the ship when it docked on Saturday for a death investigation.

The medical examiner determined his dead was caused by a blunt force injury and ruled it as accidental, but the police investigation is ongoing. At this time, it’s unclear how Rice fell.

His body is still in Miami pending funeral arrangements.

Diane told us her husband was an amazing man who would help anyone at the drop of a dime. He was the best husband and father to their twin boys.