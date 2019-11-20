Fighting for fifty, temperatures warm Thursday on southwest winds; Rain accompanies the warm up

Posted 8:15 PM, November 20, 2019, by
Data pix.

NOT JUST YET

We knew the low clouds and early fog would have a say in exactly how warm we would get on Wednesday, so there is no surprise we failed to reach 50-degrees in Indianapolis.  The outer edges of the low clouds and fog began diminishing late day and allowed a few locations to reach 50, but the cold November rolls on.

To-date this is the coldest November since 1951 and it has produced very few 50-degree or warmer (6).  It's only the 7th November on record to do so.

WARM FRONT APPROACHES

There will be strong warming on gusty southwest winds Thursday - we are expecting area-wide 50-degree afternoon temperatures.  Thursday will be the warmest here in since November 10th, eleven days ago.

The warm up is brief as a new front approaches late day.  This is a cold front, bringing more showers and a much cooler brand of air for Friday.

Showers will accompany the warm up Thursday as showers will increase in coverage after the morning commute.  Scattered showers will reach nearly 50% areal coverage by lunchtime before decreasing again mid-afternoon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.