Fighting for fifty, temperatures warm Thursday on southwest winds; Rain accompanies the warm up

NOT JUST YET

We knew the low clouds and early fog would have a say in exactly how warm we would get on Wednesday, so there is no surprise we failed to reach 50-degrees in Indianapolis. The outer edges of the low clouds and fog began diminishing late day and allowed a few locations to reach 50, but the cold November rolls on.

To-date this is the coldest November since 1951 and it has produced very few 50-degree or warmer (6). It's only the 7th November on record to do so.

WARM FRONT APPROACHES

There will be strong warming on gusty southwest winds Thursday - we are expecting area-wide 50-degree afternoon temperatures. Thursday will be the warmest here in since November 10th, eleven days ago.

The warm up is brief as a new front approaches late day. This is a cold front, bringing more showers and a much cooler brand of air for Friday.

Showers will accompany the warm up Thursday as showers will increase in coverage after the morning commute. Scattered showers will reach nearly 50% areal coverage by lunchtime before decreasing again mid-afternoon.