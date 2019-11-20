Indianapolis family says robbers held 6 children, 3 adults at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A group of family members on the east side of Indianapolis say they’re shaken up and furious after a home robbery in which three adults and six children were threatened at gunpoint.

The robbery was reported to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department just after 4 p.m. Tuesday at a home near 30th Street and Emerson Avenue.

The homeowner and other members of her family asked not to be identified.

They say a man and a woman waited outside a back door to the house until a family friend opened the door to leave.

“She went out, the girl held the door and he immediately pulled the gun on me,” the homeowner said.

Once the robbers were inside, family members say they started pointing at least one gun at everyone in the house, ordering everyone to the floor.

“All the kids were just laying on the ground,” said one family member.

“And they were pointing the guns at them saying they were going to blow their heads out,” said another family member.

One of the children, an 11-year-old girl, says she remembers quickly getting down on the floor while fearing for her life.

“I was scared,” the girl said. “A lot was going through my head, and I didn’t know what to do.”

When the girl was asked if she thought the robbers were going to shoot her, she said “Yeah.”

Once everyone was down on the floor, the homeowner says the robbers started demanding money. She says she recognized the female suspect and tried to calm the situation down by talking to both individuals.

“I said, 'Listen, whatever you want, you can have it,'” the homeowner said. “'We’re not going to cause you any problems.' And he snatched my chain off, and he did it twice, so he must have got my bracelet too. Then he got my rings.”

After the robbers grabbed jewelry and cash from the house, the homeowner says they both ran outside where a third person was waiting in a car. She says her husband ran outside to chase the robbers, and at least one of them turned and fired gunshots in his direction. Nobody was hit by gunfire, according to family members and a report filed with IMPD.

The homeowner says the man and woman who initially came into the house were captured on home surveillance video, and that video has been turned over to IMPD.

“Holding kids at gunpoint and doing things like that, they need to be off the streets immediately,” one family member said.

IMPD says the case is under investigation and did not release further information Wednesday.

As with any investigation, anonymous tips can be given by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).