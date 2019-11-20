LIVESTREAM: Memorial service for Fishers K9 officer killed in line of duty
WATCH LIVE: Public hearings continue in impeachment inquiry

LIVESTREAM: Memorial service for Fishers K9 officer killed in line of duty

Posted 5:50 PM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:04PM, November 20, 2019

FISHERS, Ind. — A K9 officer with the Fishers Police Department was shot and killed while tracking two suspects involved in a car chase.

Harlej, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, was killed while tracking suspects last week during a traffic stop. Officer Jarred Koopman had served as his handler since he joined the department in 2015.

A public memorial service is being held in the Main Gym at Fishers High School — 13000 Promise Road — and is scheduled to run until 7 p.m.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a procession will take place to George Kehl Police Station (4 Municipal Drive, Fishers). The procession will be restricted to Fishers Police Department employees, retirees, family and special guests.

Photo of K9 Harlej

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.