× Tracking a slight warm up, next round of rain

Areas of patchy fog and mist have formed this Wednesday morning. The visibility may drop near a quarter of a mile at times in isolated locations during the morning commute, which may result in a couple school delays. Skies are cloudy and it is a rather mild start around the area. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Once the fog and drizzle lifts late in the morning, conditions should improve. There could be a few breaks in the cloud cover today and we should see peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures gradually rise into the lower 50s this afternoon and could potentially rise above average for the first time in nine days!

Another round of rain is on the way! A storm system will first bring a warm front on Thursday morning, which will help temperatures climb into the mid-50s despite the rainfall. However, a cold front will move into central Indiana during the evening hours and air temperatures will begin to decline. Lows will drop back into the upper 30s early Friday morning as showers begin to depart.

The weather will take a wintry turn as we head into the weekend. Another wave of precipitation will bring rain and snow to the area on Saturday. Highs will dip below normal once again with highs in the lower 40s both Saturday and Sunday.