Tractor-trailer strikes, kills 2 children on northern Indiana farm

November 20, 2019

File photo

NAPPANEE, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say two young children were killed when they were run over by a tractor-trailer hauling corn on a farm.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says the children, ages 3 and 5, died Tuesday afternoon on a farm near Nappanee. Both were pronounced dead at the scene about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of South Bend.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a 26-year-old Nappanee man who was driving the tractor-trailer began pulling it forward, unaware that the children were beneath the trailer. Both suffered fatal injuries.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the children.

WSBT-TV reports that relatives say the children lived at a home on the farm property, but no one noticed they had left that home’s fenced-in yard and were near the truck.

