University of Indianapolis introduces new live mascot ‘Grady the Greyhound’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The University of Indianapolis revealed its new live mascot Wednesday morning.

Grady the Greyhound is a 2-year-old retired racing dog who was adopted from Florida. The Indianapolis chapter of Greyhound Pets of America helped the university connect with Grady.

His full name is C. Greyson Veritas, which the university says is a nod to the school colors of crimson and grey, and the Latin word for "truth." The word has a special meaning for UIndy, as "Truth through faith and science" was part of the university's seal when it was initially formed.

He'll be the real-life counterpart for UIndy's other mascot, Ace.

Grady is the university's first live mascot in 40 years. "Timothy O'Toole" represented UIndy when it was still Indiana Central University. Before Timothy, "Dixie the Greyhound" served as a live mascot from 1965-1967.

"The University of Indianapolis is excited to welcome Grady the Greyhound into our family and resume an honored University tradition. Our renewed live mascot program will increase school spirit, spread UIndy's goodwill throughout the community, and make memories for many dog years to come," said UIndy President Robert Manuel.

