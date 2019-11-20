Video shows police rescuing girl following her abduction in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Warning: The video above contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion advised**

FORT WORTH, Texas – Police released dramatic video showing the rescue of an 8-year-old Texas girl who was kidnapped in broad daylight earlier this year.

The incident happened in Fort Worth on May 18. Police said the suspect—51-year-old Michael Webb—abducted the girl while she was walking along a neighborhood street with her mom.

The video shows the tense moments when police entered Webb’s hotel room and found the little girl, who had been hidden in a laundry basket.

“We got her! We got her!” officers yelled as they entered the room.

Police had searched the hotel earlier but didn’t find the girl. Two hours later, acting on another tip, police located her and took Webb into custody.

Webb told authorities he’d fought off the girl’s mother and held her captive in the hotel room. Webb was convicted in September and sentenced to life in prison last week.

Information from CNN and the AP was used in this report