All lanes of WB I-465 reopen after crash near US 31 North

UPDATE: All lanes are back open as of 9 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Westbound I-465 is down to one lane near the US 31 North / Meridian Street exit because of a crash.

Indiana State Police says there is an overturned car in the middle lane. It’s unclear at this time how many or if any other cars are involved.

Over a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the scene, and a backup is quickly growing in the area.