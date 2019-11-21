× Contractor installing holiday decorations in Noblesville dies after apparent fall

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– A contractor installing holiday decorations in downtown Noblesville died Wednesday after an apparent fall.

The incident happened just after noon on the downtown square. The victim, 21-year-old Ryan Herring of Gas City, was installing the decorations on city light poles when he apparently fell and suffered traumatic injuries.

Emergency responders responded to the 100 block of North 8th Street and found sheriff’s deputies and citizens providing aid. Herring was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are working with the Hamilton County Coroner’s office and say the investigation is ongoing.