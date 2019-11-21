WATCH LIVE: Week 2 of testimony wraps up in public hearings for impeachment inquiry

FOX59, Indy Fuel teaming up to Pack the Pantries for those in need

Posted 8:49 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:50AM, November 21, 2019
Indianapolis, Ind -- FOX59 is teaming up with Indy Fuel and several local food banks to help Pack the Pantries. There is a special way you can take part on Friday, November 22. Representatives with the Fuel stopped by our studio to tell us about it.

